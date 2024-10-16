Imricor prepares for 2025 US commercial launch

Imricor Medical Systemshas reported significant progress in its latest quarterly update, including a milestone achievement with the first MRI-guided ablation on US soil at Johns Hopkins University Hospital. This marks a critical step in the company's efforts to secure FDA approval for its ground-breaking real-time iCMR (interventional cardiac magnetic resonance) ablation technology.Imricor also reported a successful $35 million capital raise, solidifying its financial foundation to drive forward key initiatives. The company is gearing up for commercial launch of its MDR Advantage-MR system in the US in 2025. Expansion into the Nordic region is also in the final stages, leveraging favourable reimbursement policies.Despite a slight dip in Q3 revenue, largely due to delayed shipments, Imricor remains optimistic. “The field of electrophysiology is growing rapidly, and our technology is positioned to meet the increasing demands on EP labs,” said CEO Steve Wedan. While the commencement of the VISABL-VT trial has been delayed, Wedan emphasised that the improvements to the defibrillator and 3D mapping system will benefit both patients and physicians.