Enlitic prescribes AI for radiology growth

AI-powered healthcare company Enlitichas secured two major distribution agreements with Bayer Healthcare and Philips Healthcare, further cementing its presence in the global medical imaging market.The three-year partnership with Bayer will integrate Enlitic’s ENDEX platform into Bayer’s radiation dose management software. This collaboration aims to improve radiation dose monitoring at radiology sites, with an initial rollout to 50 locations and potential expansion to 200. The ENDEX solution standardises imaging data, enhancing decision-making and improving patient care. “We are incredibly excited to work with Bayer to ensure patient radiation doses remain within safe limits,” said Enlitic CEO Michael Sistenich.Simultaneously, Philips Healthcare has agreed to implement ENDEX through Enlitic's distribution partner, Blackford. After completing validation testing, ENDEX will streamline radiology workflows by applying standardised clinical nomenclature. Philips, a top-five global PACS (picture archiving and communication system) vendor, will initially deploy the platform at select sites, with revenue potential ranging from US$100,000 to US$380,000 annually.These agreements follow other recent commercial wins for Enlitic, including partnerships with DMC Healthcare and Japan’s National Cancer Center. Sistenich added, “Our growing network of global partners highlights the value of ENDEX in enhancing healthcare efficiency.”