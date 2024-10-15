Monadelphous secures $160m in new contracts and extensions

Engineering services company Monadelphous Grouphas announced a series of new contracts and extensions valued at approximately $160 million. These deals span several key mining and industrial sectors across Western Australia.Among the awards, Monadelphous secured a pair of one-year contract extensions with Rio Tintofor fixed plant maintenance and capital projects at Rio’s iron ore operations in the Pilbara. In addition, the company will undertake fabrication and commissioning work at Rio's Tom Price mine, with completion targeted for mid-2025.Monadelphous also continues its long-term collaboration with South32, winning a new three-year contract for minor project works at the Worsley Alumina operations. This follows a recent extension of their maintenance and shutdown services contract at the same site.Further expanding its portfolio, Monadelphous’ subsidiary, Inteforge, will handle the supply and fabrication of steelwork and pipe racks for Iluka Resources’ Eneabba Rare Earths Refinery, another project scheduled for mid-2025 completion.