ASX up 0.8% near noon: Financial up 1.19%

The Australian sharemarket surged to a record high at the opening on Tuesday, driven by optimistic sentiment from Wall Street.At 11:40am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.82 per cent higher at 8,320.40.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 63 points.Best and worst performersThe best-performing sector is Financials, up 1.19 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 1.12 per cent.The best-performing large cap is James Hardie Industries plc, trading 2.54 per cent higher at $54.96. It is followed by shares in HUB24and BlueScope SteelThe worst-performing large cap is Treasury Wine Estates, trading 2.77 per cent lower at $11.95. It is followed by shares in Meridian Energyand Pilbara MineralsCommodities and the dollarGold is trading at US$2666.20 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.3 per cent higher at US$107.50 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.37 per cent rise.One Australian dollar is buying 67.26 US cents.