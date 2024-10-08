ASX up 0.2% near noon: Materials up 1.3%

A surge in mining stocks has propelled the Australian sharemarket upward as investors anticipate a key announcement regarding additional stimulus from China.At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.15 per cent higher at 8,217.20, despite starting the day in negative territory after a sluggish performance on Wall Street.BHP, a major player in the index, saw a rise of 1.2 per cent, while Rio Tinto gained 2.2 per cent, buoyed by a jump in iron ore futures, which surpassed US$111.75 in Singapore. Citi has projected that the price of the steelmaking material could hit US$120 if Beijing follows through with a public spending initiative that the markets are anticipating.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 12 points.The best-performing sector is Materials, up 1.30 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 1.14 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Whitehaven Coal, trading 2.41 per cent higher at $7.425. It is followed by shares in Pilbara Mineralsand Lynas Rare EarthsThe worst-performing large cap is Pro Medicus, trading 3.44 per cent lower at $176.03. It is followed by shares in QBE Insurance Groupand Spark New ZealandGold is trading at US$2667.70 an ounce.One Australian dollar is buying 67.65 US cents.