Chilwa Minerals: Exploration advances as valuation lifted to A$1.83

This research report has been prepared by Trim Capital

Chilwa Minerals (ASX: CHW) has continued advancing exploration across its Lake Chilwa project in Malawi, with ongoing heavy mineral sands drilling, niobium and ionic clay testing, and preparation for an updated mineral resource estimate and scoping studies expected by mid-2026. The company also remains on track with its planned Nasdaq listing, which is expected to support funding for continued exploration and development activities.

Trim Capital has upgraded its valuation to A$1.83 per share, reflecting higher peer multiples, while noting the project’s multi-commodity exposure across mineral sands, rare earth elements and niobium. The report highlights continued progress against key milestones, including a targeted decision to mine within two years, supported by ongoing exploration, funding initiatives and project development work.

Download the full report here, or visit www.trimcapital.com.au for further research.