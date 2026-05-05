ASX Dips Ahead of RBA; Gold Merger Creates Giant

The Australian share market experienced a downturn today, with shares dropping almost one per cent near noon (AEST) as investors awaited the Reserve Bank of Australia’s crucial policy decision. Market sentiment was further dampened by a surge in oil prices, sparked by a reignited crisis in the Strait of Hormuz. Reports indicate the US and Iran exchanged missile and drone fire, threatening a fragile ceasefire and causing renewed concerns about the global energy sector and broader market stability.

In corporate news, West Australian gold miners Regis and Vault have agreed to an all-share merger, poised to create a substantial $10.7 billion gold mining giant. If approved, the combined entity is projected to produce $4.5 billion of the precious metal annually, marking a significant consolidation in the resources sector. Meanwhile, banking heavyweight Westpac reported a robust interim profit increase, nudging higher to $3.5 billion. The bank’s improved earnings were primarily driven by a surge in business lending, with institutional loans and mortgages also recording solid gains.

Elsewhere, fund manager Magellan saw its shares dive after announcing it handed a substantial $5.3 billion mandate to Vinva, reflecting ongoing shifts in the asset management landscape. Qantas is also making headlines, relaunching its popular double status credit promotion to shore up demand amidst weaker consumer sentiment. The airline has been adjusting capacity and airfares. Additionally, gaming retail chain GameStop has made a remarkable $78 billion bid for online marketplace eBay, an offer roughly four times its own size, at $US125 per share in cash and stock. eBay is an online marketplace connecting buyers and sellers worldwide for goods and services.