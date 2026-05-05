ASX Dips Ahead of RBA Rate Decision

The Australian share market closed lower on Monday, with investors exhibiting caution as they awaited the Reserve Bank of Australia’s forthcoming interest rate decision. This pivotal announcement is expected to offer crucial insights into the nation’s future monetary policy trajectory, significantly impacting investor confidence and market direction. Adding to the prevailing sentiment of apprehension, ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have reignited concerns among market participants about the potential for renewed inflationary pressures, both domestically and internationally.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index experienced a decline of 32.7 points, or 0.4 per cent, to conclude the trading day at 8697.10. Over the course of Monday’s session, the index navigated a range, hitting an intraday low of 8675.4 before reaching a high of 8738.1. This modest downturn underscores a prudent approach by investors, who are carefully weighing macroeconomic factors as they position themselves ahead of key economic signals from the central bank.

The broader market reflected this hesitant mood, with a majority of sectors recording losses. Seven of the eleven primary industry sectors ended the day in negative territory, indicating a widespread cautious sentiment across diverse parts of the Australian economy. Trading volumes may also have been tempered slightly by the observance of public holidays in Queensland and the Northern Territory. As the week progresses, all eyes remain fixed on the RBA’s impending decision, which is anticipated to provide much-needed clarity on the economic landscape and influence subsequent market movements.