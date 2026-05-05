Carnavale Resources Appoints Humphrey Hale as Managing Director

Carnavale Resources Limited (CAV) has announced the appointment of Mr. Humphrey Hale as its new Managing Director, effective immediately. Carnavale Resources Limited is an ASX-listed exploration and development company primarily focused on bringing its Kookynie Gold Project (KGP) into production. Mr. Hale, a familiar face to investors, will continue to lead CAV through its next growth phase, having previously served as CEO for several years.

Mr. Hale joined Carnavale in July 2020, where his initial focus on exploration success proved instrumental. Under his leadership, the company acquired exploration tenure in the Kookynie area, leading to the discovery of high-grade gold deposits at Swiftsure and Tiptoe within the KGP. Carnavale Resources is actively fast-tracking the KGP towards production, with a bankable Feasibility Study well underway and anticipated to be finalised in early Q3 2026.

Prior to his tenure at CAV, Mr. Hale accumulated extensive experience across the mining sector. His career includes roles such as Exploration Manager at AngloGold Ashanti’s Sunrise Dam Gold Mine, Managing Director at Wolf Minerals Ltd, and Technical Director for Infinity Lithium. This background provides Mr. Hale with direct expertise in the acquisition, management, and development of exploration opportunities, guiding assets from initial discovery through to construction.

Non-Executive Chairman Mr. Andy Beckwith expressed his satisfaction with the appointment, remarking, “Humphrey’s passion for operational excellence and strategic thinking will continue to benefit the entire leadership team.” Mr. Hale conveyed his appreciation for the Board’s confidence, adding, “The Company is well placed to develop its assets and bring the Kookynie Gold Project into production. I look forward to delivering on this potential.” His remuneration includes a fixed salary of $280,000 per annum plus statutory superannuation.