Argent Minerals Unearths Extensive Silver Mineralisation at Kempfield Lode 100

Argent Minerals Limited (ASX: ARD) announced on 17 May 2026 further significant silver-base metal mineralisation from the Lode 100 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) zone at its 100%-owned Kempfield Polymetallic Project in New South Wales. Drillhole AKDD213 intersected a substantial 159.1 metres grading 80.6 grams per tonne silver equivalent (g/t Ag Eq) from a shallow depth of 17.9 metres. This intercept included 41 g/t Ag, 0.75% Pb, and 0.68% Zn. Argent Minerals Limited is an ASX-listed public company focused on developing its flagship Kempfield Project, which hosts a nationally significant undeveloped silver deposit. The project is located near Orange in one of Australia’s premier mining districts.

The latest drilling result reinforces the scale and continuity of Kempfield’s polymetallic system. Notably, AKDD213 extended the known vertical extent of mineralisation by approximately 100 metres beyond previous drilling, which was limited to 90 vertical metres. Within this broader intercept, multiple high-grade shoots were identified, including a deeper zone of 18.2 metres at 145.3 g/t AgEq from 194.4 metres. This deeper intersection provides compelling vectors for further depth extensions and demonstrates a robust, well-developed system.

The broader intercept grade of 80.6 g/t AgEq is notably consistent with the Lode 100 MRE average of 81.1 g/t AgEq. This consistency confirms the existing resource model and strongly supports the bulk-tonnage potential of the system. Importantly, mineralisation begins near surface and remains open both along strike and at depth, offering significant upside for future resource expansion. This result further validates the company’s geological model, highlighting a clear opportunity to expand the current resource base through targeted step-out drilling.