SRJ Technologies Secures A$2.57 Million Placement to Propel Middle East Expansion

SRJ Technologies Group Plc (ASX: SRJ) has successfully completed a placement, raising A$2.57 million in gross proceeds. This capital infusion is set to significantly advance the company’s robust Middle East contract pipeline. SRJ Technologies Group Plc delivers integrated asset integrity maintenance, engineering, and technology-enabled services to the energy, industrial, and maritime industries. These services focus on maintaining and assuring the integrity of critical mechanical and pressure containment systems, supporting safe, reliable, and compliant operations across operating facilities.

The placement garnered strong support from both new and existing sophisticated and institutional investors, reflecting confidence in SRJ’s refreshed corporate strategy and growing contract portfolio. Proceeds will be directly applied to executing secured contracts, including performance bonds and early project costs, near-term working capital aligned with delivery timelines, and the conversion of additional opportunities currently under negotiation. The company’s active contract portfolio holds a total indicative value of approximately US$23.3 million over the next 18 months to four years, with revenue expected to commence on four of its six active Middle East contracts in the second quarter of 2026.

This financial milestone follows significant strategic progress by SRJ over the past 12 months, including a cost restructure that delivered approximately £774,000 in annualised savings, the establishment of direct contracting capabilities, and the securing of contracts for advanced robotic inspection technology. CEO Kurt Reeves commented, “We have worked hard to build a business that is capable of competing and winning in one of the world’s most demanding energy markets. The capital raised through this placement ensures we can meet our near-term obligations and continue to build on the momentum we have established.” He added that the company is focused on consistent, disciplined execution and creating sustained shareholder value.