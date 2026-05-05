Resonance Health Upgrades FY26 Profit Guidance by 30% Amid Strong Operational Performance

Resonance Health Limited (ASX: RHT), an Australian healthcare technology and services company whose offerings are used globally by clinicians in the management of human diseases and by pharmaceutical and therapeutic companies in their clinical trials, has announced a significant upgrade to its underlying EBITDA guidance for the financial year ending 30 June 2026 (FY26). The company now anticipates FY26 underlying EBITDA to be approximately $2.6 million, marking a 30% increase from its previous guidance of $2.0 million. This positive revision reflects continued strong operational performance, improved operating leverage, and margin expansion across its business segments.

While the company has refined its FY26 revenue guidance slightly to approximately $16.0 million from an earlier forecast of $17.0 million, this adjustment is primarily due to the timing of revenue recognition associated with a major clinical trial agreement. The contracted revenue for this agreement remains at approximately $13.8 million, with a larger proportion now expected to be recognised in FY27. Importantly, the upgraded EBITDA guidance is attributed to core operational performance, enhanced cost efficiencies, and a growing contribution from higher-margin activities, rather than one-off events.

The revised guidance implies an FY26 underlying EBITDA margin of approximately 16.3%, an improvement on previous expectations of 11.8%. This expansion is a direct result of Resonance Health’s strategic focus on clinical trial services, including the provision of Software-as-Medical Devices (SaMD) which serve the clinical trial market, and other higher-margin opportunities, all while maintaining disciplined cost control. Key drivers for the upgrade include an increased contribution and operating leverage from the SaMD segment, particularly in GLP-1 driven metabolic and obesity-related imaging endpoints, as well as positive contributions from the TrialsWest investigator site network and continued strong performance in Resonance Clinical (CRO service provision).

The company views this as a meaningful step towards its medium-term objective of scaling revenue towards approximately $30 million and achieving an underlying EBITDA margin of around 25%. Resonance Health remains well positioned for sustained growth, supported by its diversified business model, a robust contracted revenue base within its clinical trials pipeline, and ongoing investments in automation and AI-driven technologies to enhance scalability.