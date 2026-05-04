Abel’s Berkshire Debut Sees Quieter Gathering

Omaha, Nebraska – Greg Abel, the successor to Warren Buffett as chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway, has earned significant praise from shareholders for his leadership and management acumen. However, his inaugural annual shareholder weekend in Omaha marked a noticeable shift, with observers noting diminished crowds and empty seats, hinting at a fading of the aura once generated by his legendary predecessor and late Vice Chairman Charlie Munger.

Abel presided over the annual meeting without Buffett on stage, though the 95-year-old billionaire watched from the audience and spoke briefly. Berkshire Hathaway is a multinational conglomerate with substantial holdings across a diverse array of industries, including insurance, railroads, energy, manufacturing, and retail. While shareholders were impressed with Abel’s intimate knowledge of the company’s sprawling operations, many missed the philosophical insights and life experiences shared by Buffett and Munger, who often viewed themselves as teachers. This sentiment was echoed by attendees, with one private investor lamenting, “This year, I didn’t hear something like that.”

The reduced draw was evident beyond the main event. Reuters’ observations noted fewer and shorter lines at the shareholder shopping event, which showcases Berkshire-owned businesses like Geico, See’s Candies, and Dairy Queen. Merchandise, including commemorative chocolates and T-shirts, saw reduced sales compared to previous years when products typically sold out. Attendance at the main meeting was estimated to be around 12,000 in an 18,000-seat arena, a significant drop from the capacity crowds Buffett historically attracted.

Despite the changes, many shareholders remain confident in Berkshire’s future under Abel. Some believe Buffett and Munger “built something to outlast them,” with their ideas proving more powerful than their physical presence. Others lauded Abel’s performance, remarking that he successfully reassured shareholders of his operational command. The challenge now for Abel, who aims to lead Berkshire for decades, will be to ensure the annual shareholder weekend continues to be viewed as a special and compelling event, maintaining its unique appeal in the post-Buffett era.