NAB Reports Weaker Earnings, Flags Global Risks

National Australia Bank (NAB) on Monday reported weaker first-half cash earnings, primarily impacted by significant one-off charges and provisions for potential bad debts. Australia’s top business lender also issued a warning that escalating geopolitical tensions, specifically the U.S.-Israeli conflict involving Iran, coupled with rising domestic inflation, pose substantial risks to the global economy. NAB provides a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutions, including business lending, personal banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

For the six months ended March 31, NAB posted cash earnings of A$2.64 billion ($1.91 billion), falling short of analyst estimates and the A$3.58 billion recorded a year earlier. A substantial A$949 million post-tax charge, related to a change in its software capitalisation policy, significantly impacted the bank’s bottom line. Furthermore, the bank recorded a credit impairment charge of A$706 million, with approximately A$300 million specifically linked to potential future bad debts arising from the Middle East conflict. NAB shares reacted negatively, declining 1.42% on Monday following the lower-than-forecast result.

Chief Executive Andrew Irvine highlighted the challenging environment, noting the Middle East conflict makes managing operations difficult for Australian businesses due to heightened uncertainty. “It’s certainly very challenging for us and very challenging for all businesspeople out there,” Irvine stated. To bolster its capital levels amidst this unpredictable outlook, the bank plans to raise A$1.8 billion through its dividend reinvestment program, offered with a 1.5% discount. Despite the overall earnings decline, business lending volumes demonstrated robust growth of over 10%, boosting the business and private banking segment’s cash earnings. NAB’s net interest margin increased to 1.81%, while its common equity tier 1 ratio declined to 11.65%. An interim dividend of 85 Australian cents per share was declared, consistent with last year.