Stocks of the Hour: Platina Resources, Solstice Minerals, AdAlta

Platina Resources Limited (ASX:PGM)
has confirmed two gold intersections at its Challa Gold Project in Western Australia, including 12m at 0.66g/t Au from aircore hole CHAC0155. The findings suggest potential mineralisation along a 17km stretch, prompting plans for further drilling and detailed assays. Shares are trading flat at 2.1 cents.
Solstice Minerals Limited (ASX:SLS)
is ramping up gold drilling at its Bunjarra and Bluetooth projects, with preparations for aircore drilling to refine future RC drilling. Additionally, samples from recent aircore drilling at Edjudina Range and Cosmo are in the lab, and the company anticipates reporting significant results soon. Shares are trading 2.33 per cent higher at 22 cents.
AdAlta Limited (ASX:1AD)
has received a $1.77 million Research and Development Tax Incentive (RDTI) refund for FY2024, allowing full repayment of its $1.40 million Treasury Corporation of Victoria loan. This refund will enhance AdAlta's cash balance by $0.37 million, significantly strengthening its financial position. Shares are flat at 1.85 cents.