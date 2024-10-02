Leadership shuffle at CBA and JB Hi-Fi

Two top ASX companies have revealed significant changes in their senior leadership -- both of which set up candidates for the top job down the track.The Commonwealth Bankand JB Hi-Fiboth named new senior executives just under the CEO position.The CBA said its changes were made ahead of impending retirements of key executives with, group chief risk officer Nigel Williams retiring 16 February next year. Current head of institutional banking and markets, Andrew Hinchliff, will take the slot.He will be replaced by another senior executive, Sinead Taylor, who has served as the bank’s chief operations officer since October 2021.The bank said Emma Bunnell has been appointed as the incoming chief operations officer, subject to regulatory approval. She joins CBA from HSBC UK, where she worked closely with banking regulators and has previously served as the chief operating officer.Group HR boss Sian Lewis will also retire on 16 February, with the bank hiring Kiersten Robinson from Ford Motor Company to take that senior role.CBA said all the new appointments will be effective 17 February next year. That's five days after the bank reveals its interim results for 2024-25.And at JB Hi-Fi, a new chief operating officer was named, along with his replacement.The company said current group chief financial officer Nick Wells has been appointed as group chief operating officer.He has been in the CFO role since 2014, overseeing the finance, property, risk, sustainability and M&A functions and "implemented significant strategic initiatives, including leading the acquisitions of The Good Guys in 2016 and of E&S in 2024.”"With the Group’s further expansion, Nick’s new role as Group Chief Operating Officer will provide additional support to assist the growth of the brands.”JB Hi Fi has appointed David Giansalvo to succeed Nick Wells as group CFO.He was initially with the group from 2008 to 2011 before moving to the Catch Group, where he held senior finance positions. "He returned to the Group in 2016 where he has been Group General Manager -- Analysis & Planning, leading the Group’s commercial finance function as well as being actively involved in the Group’s investor relations and M&A activities,” JB Hi Fi said in the statement.