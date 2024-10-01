Altech unveils sodium-chloride battery prototype

Altech Batterieshas announced a breakthrough in energy storage with the completion of its first CERENERGY 60 kWh prototype. Installed at the Fraunhofer IKTS laboratory in Dresden, Germany, the prototype is undergoing daily evaluations, demonstrating promising performance under real-world conditions.CEO Iggy Tan expressed enthusiasm for the prototype's performance, stating, “We are extremely pleased that the first CERENERGY 60 kWh battery prototype is now up and running and operating better than expected.” He highlighted the innovative use of sodium-chloride solid-state technology, which eliminates the need for lithium, copper, cobalt, graphite, and manganese. This shift not only reduces environmental impact but also enhances safety and efficiency. “This technology can operate in a wide range of temperatures and has a life of 15 years, around double that of lithium-ion batteries,” he noted.The early testing results have been exceptionally promising, with the battery exhibiting robust efficiency and thermal stability. Throughout testing, it has maintained safe operating temperatures, which is crucial for high-capacity energy storage systems. “This highlights the effectiveness of the battery's thermal management system, which plays a vital role in enhancing both the safety and longevity of the battery.”The assessments provide essential data for potential off-take parties as Altech prepares to construct its first 120 MWh plant. Recently, the company signed a Letter of Intent for 30 MWh of off-take with Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park.In addition to the prototype, individual cell testing conducted by Fraunhofer has yielded impressive results. The cells maintained a consistent discharge capacity of 80 Ah and efficiency rates of up to 91 per cent over 500 cycles, underscoring their stability and reliability in high-temperature applications.