Stocks of the Hour: Australian Rare Earths, Burley Minerals, Trigg Minerals

Australian Rare Earthshas significantly expanded its Koppamurra MRE, increasing it by 27% overall and by 70% in higher-grade subsets. This positive development strengthens the company's position as a potential major supplier of critical rare earths. Shares are trading 38.30 per cent higher 13 cents.Burley Mineralshas successfully acquired Exploration License, known as the Cane Bore Iron Project, within the world-renowned Pilbara Province of WA. Conveniently situated less than 100 kilometers from the export Port of Onslow, Cane Bore offers significant potential for iron ore exploration and development. Shares are trading 39.62 per cent higher at 7.4 cents.Trigg Mineralshas acquired the Achilles project, which includes the high-grade and high-tonnage Wild Cattle Creek (WCC) Antimony Deposit. Historical exploration results have demonstrated the deposit's rich antimony mineralisation. With a resource estimate of 610 kilotons at 2.56% antimony, the WCC deposit represents a significant addition to Trigg's portfolio and positions the company as a major player in the antimony market. Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 3.6 cents.