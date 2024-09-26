Stocks of the Hour: QX Resources, Bastion Minerals, Premier1 Lithium

To register for Friday's webinar click here
QX Resources (ASX:QXR)
and IG Lithium have restructured their Option Agreement for the Liberty Lithium Brine Project, lowering option payments and adding options for two other prospective lithium projects in the USA. QXR can now acquire a 25% interest in IGL, holder of the Liberty project, reducing its cash option payments from US$1.7 million to US$500,000. Shares are trading 16.67 per cent higher at 0.7 cents.
Bastion Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMO)
has engaged Aurora Geoscience to create an exploration program for the Mariner project in the Northwest Territories (NWT), which shows potential for high-grade copper. Executive Chairman Ross Landles highlighted the project's promising historical data and nearby successful exploration by White Cliff Minerals Ltd. Shares are trading 27.27 per cent higher at 0.7 cents.
Premier1 Lithium (ASX:PLC)
has identified significant exploration potential for gold and copper mineralisation within its portfolio, particularly at the Yalgoo project, where historical data shows extensive gold mineralisation, including high-grade intercepts. Upcoming fieldwork is planned to test untested shear zones and refine targets, with the Managing Director highlighting the project's largely unexplored potential since the 1990s. Shares are trading 30 per cent higher at 1.3 cents.