Winston's Weekly: Property insights in a changing market

Join Peter Milios in this week’s edition of Winston’s Weekly, where we unpack the latest trends in property and equity markets. This week, Peter and Winston discuss the Federal Reserve's significant 50 basis point rate cut - the first in four years - and its implications for the US and Australian landscapes, especially in light of the upcoming presidential election. They also explore the rebounding REIT market, highlighting solid fundamentals in retail and industrial properties.This information is General Advice only and does not take into account your individual objectives, financial situation, or needs. You should consider whether the advice is appropriate to your personal circumstances. It is recommended that you consult your own financial advisor before making any decisions regarding any information, strategies or products mentioned. Additionally, please note that Sequoia Financial Group, the parent company of Finance News Network, owns an interest in Euree Asset Management.