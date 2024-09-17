ASX up 0.23% near noon: A-REIT is best performing sector

At 11:40am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.23 per cent higher at 8,140.50.This comes amid expectations of a significant 50 basis point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this week, with JPMorgan predicting the move and CME Futures data indicating a 67% probability. The Dow and equal-weight S&P 500 also hit record highs overnight, though gains were modest.Notable stock movements include a 15.5% rise in Platinum Asset Management following a buyout bid from Regal Partners, a 4% increase in New Hope shares after a dividend announcement, and a 6% gain in Pacific Smiles due to a revised acquisition offer.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 22 points.The best-performing sector is A-REIT, up 0.72 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Staples, down 0.32 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Telix Pharmaceuticals, trading 4.32 per cent higher at $18.59. It is followed by shares in Pro Medicusand Incitec PivotThe worst-performing large cap is Harvey Norman Holdings, trading 1.83 per cent lower at $4.84. It is followed by shares in Auckland International Airportand Pilbara MineralsGold is trading at US$2607.20 an ounce.One Australian dollar is buying 67.52 US cents.