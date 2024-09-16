Stocks of the Hour: Immutep, Lepidico, Mithril Silver and Gold

Immutephas reported that eftilagimod alpha (efti) combined with MSD's KEYTRUDA® shows high efficacy and a favourable safety profile for treating head and neck cancer. The TACTI-003 trial revealed a 31.0% overall response rate in patients with high PD-L1 expression, highlighting efti’s potential to improve treatment outcomes without added toxicity. Shares are trading 12.5 per cent lower at 35 cents.Lepidico’sTrelavour Hard Rock Project has been named a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project by the UK Government, endorsing its lithium processing technologies. The £9 million demonstration plant, using Lepidico’s L-Max® and LOH-Max® technologies, is nearing completion and will produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide. Shares are trading 50 per cent higher at 0.3 cents.Mithril Silver and GoldLiDAR survey of the Copalquin District in Mexico uncovered over 100 historic mining sites, revealing extensive geology and structural details. This discovery highlights the district’s potential as a major gold-silver system. The company is advancing its drilling and TSXV listing efforts. Shares are trading 40 per cent higher at 17.5 cents.