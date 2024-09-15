US equities rise ahead of Federal Reserve's key decision

by Glenn Dyer September 16, 2024 07:22 AM

US equity indexes closed higher on Friday as markets looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision, due this week. The Dow and the Nasdaq both rose 0.7%, reaching 41,393.8 and 17,684, respectively, while the S&P 500 gained 0.5%, closing at 5,626.

For the week, the Nasdaq jumped nearly 6%, the S&P 500 advanced 4%, and the Dow was up 2.6%.

The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Investors currently see a 55% probability that the FOMC will lower its benchmark lending rate by 0.25% on Wednesday, with the remaining odds favouring a more aggressive 50-basis-point reduction.

Brokers at Jefferies expect policymakers to reduce rates by 25 basis points.

"We expect the language in the policy statement to change significantly, reflecting a shift in the balance of risks to the downside for the labour market and towards greater confidence in achieving the FOMC's 2% inflation goal over time," the brokerage said in a Friday note to clients.

"This will set the stage for additional rate cuts at upcoming meetings."

The US two-year yield fell 5.9 basis points to 3.59%, while the 10-year rate dropped 2.1 basis points to 3.66%.

