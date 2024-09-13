Winston's Weekly: Fed rate hike and RBA's balancing act

This week's episode of Winston's Weekly discusses the positive shift in US equity markets, fuelled by inflation data and rate cut expectations. In Australia, the RBA's aggressive inflation control measures are questioned amidst economic concerns. Additionally, APRA's proposed changes to bank capital structures raise concerns for Australian investors.Disclaimer: This information is General Advice only and does not take into account your individual objectives, financial situation, or needs. You should consider whether the advice is appropriate to your personal circumstances. It is recommended that you consult your own financial advisor before making any decisions regarding any information, strategies or products mentioned. Additionally, please note that Sequoia Financial Group, the parent company of Finance News Network, owns an interest in Euree Asset Management.