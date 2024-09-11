APRA proposes major changes to the future of bank capital structures

Funds Management

by Paul Sanger September 12, 2024 07:45 AM

Nicholas Chaplin, Director & Portfolio Manager of Seed Funds Management, critiques APRA's proposal to phase out Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds, suggesting it could undermine the stability of Australian banks and leave retail investors exposed. 

Topics discussed include:
  • APRA's proposal
  • Current issues with AT1 instruments
  • The Australian context
  • Transition timeline
  • Impact on banks, large and small
  • Impact on banking stability
  • Impact on retail investors
  • Alternative solutions
  • Market reaction

