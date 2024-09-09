Investment insights webinar with Fairmont Equities, September 2024

Fairmount Equities
Michael is the Managing Director and founder of Fairmont Equities.
He has over 15 years experience in Financial Services, having worked for large firms such as Macquarie Bank, as well as small advisory firms. Michael believes that investors can do better by combining both technical and fundamental analysis. After realising that there was a gap in the industry for this type of advice, Michael founded Fairmont Equities in 2013. His specialty is in technical analysis. He uses these skills to help clients pick the right entry and exit points. Apart from analysis, Michael’s passion lies with forming lasting relationships with his clients and providing each one with a personalised service.
Michael is well known in the finance industry through his regular media work on TV, newspapers, and online.