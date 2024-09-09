ASX down 0.79% near noon: Global recession fears loom

by Peter Milios September 09, 2024 11:35 AM

At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.79 per cent lower at 7,949.90.

Australia's stock market experienced a decline due to concerns about a potential global economic downturn. Weak US job numbers raised fears that the Federal Reserve may not have taken sufficient measures to prevent a recession. This led to a decrease in major bank and energy stocks. Additionally, the worsening global economic outlook caused iron ore prices to fall. Meanwhile, several corporate announcements, including a CEO change at Westpac and a takeover bid for Hotel Property Investments, also impacted the market.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 59 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Materials, down 0.06 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Financials, down 1.14 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL), trading 3.77 per cent higher at $5.50. It is followed by shares in GQG Partners (ASX:GQG) and Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC).

The worst-performing large cap is Steadfast Group (ASX:SDF), trading 6.14 per cent lower at $5.96. It is followed by shares in Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) and Newmont Corporation (ASX:NEM).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2526.20 an ounce.

Iron ore is 1.4 per cent higher at US$91.75 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1 per cent fall.

One Australian dollar is buying 66.86 US cents.

