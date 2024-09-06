ASX up 0.17% near noon: Commodities mixed

by Peter Milios September 06, 2024 11:38 AM


Australian shares opened higher, buoyed by a rise in tech stocks, particularly Tesla and Amazon, which lifted the Nasdaq amid mixed performance on Wall Street. At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.17 per cent higher at 7,995.60, with four of 11 sectors posting gains.

In the US, the Dow Jones fell 0.5%, the S&P dropped 0.3%, while the Nasdaq gained 0.3%. Investor anxiety persists over the pace of the US economic slowdown, with the August jobs report expected to be pivotal. If job growth significantly underperforms, fears of a recession could impact equities.

Commodities fluctuated, with iron ore declining, while oil and gold saw modest changes. Key stocks included Pacific Smiles, which fell 1.4% following the CEO's resignation announcement, and Woodside Energy, down 0.9% after raising $US2 billion in bonds to fund acquisitions in Texas and Louisiana.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 15 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Financials, up 0.8 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 1.33 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG), trading 1.77 per cent higher at $223.86. It is followed by shares in Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) and Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL).

The worst-performing large cap is GQG Partners (ASX:GQG), trading 3.75 per cent lower at $2.435. It is followed by shares in Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) and Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2545.00 an ounce.

Iron ore is 1.9 per cent lower at US$90.50 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.5 per cent fall.

One Australian dollar is buying 67.34 US cents.

