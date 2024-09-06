45 years in financial services: A conversation with Bernie Fernandes

Interviews

by Finance News Network September 06, 2024 10:05 AM

Bernie Fernandes, State Manager (WA & SA) of Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ), talks with CEO and Managing Director Garry Crole. Bernie shares insights for advisors from his long career.

Topics discussed include:
  • Evolution of the industry
  • Work habits and ethics
  • 90-day planning
  • Business coaching
  • Characteristics of successful advisors
  • Motivation
  • Support and encouragement for advisors

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?