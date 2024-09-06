Winston's Weekly: Is the property market bottoming out?

This week's episode of Winston's Weekly dives into the latest market trends, focusing on the US equity markets, Australian economy, and REIT performance. We discuss the impact of recent economic data, Fed policies, and market sentiment on property investments.This information is General Advice only and does not take into account your individual objectives, financial situation, or needs. You should consider whether the advice is appropriate to your personal circumstances. It is recommended that you consult your own financial advisor before making any decisions regarding any information, strategies or products mentioned. Additionally, please note that Sequoia Financial Group, the parent company of Finance News Network, owns an interest in Euree Asset Management.