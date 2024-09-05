ASX up 0.43% near noon: Energy is worst performing sector

Market Reports

by Peter Milios September 05, 2024 11:43 AM

Australian shares rebounded at the open on Thursday, following a significant sell-off the previous day. At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.43 per cent higher at 7,984.80, driven by gains in the technology and real estate sectors. However, Woodside Energy is weighing on the index, falling 5.5% after a downgrade from Citi. Investors are now focused on the upcoming US jobs report, which could influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. Other notable developments include a positive update for Optus and TPG Telecom, a production setback for Coronado Global Resources, and a significant share price decline for Challenger following a stake sale by Apollo Global Management.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 25 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 1.67 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 3.49 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is NEXTDC (ASX:NXT), trading 8.03 per cent higher at $17.36. It is followed by shares in REA Group (ASX:REA) and Infratil (ASX:IFT).

The worst-performing large cap is Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN), trading 4.56 per cent lower at $32.65. It is followed by shares in Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS) and GQG Partners (ASX:GQG).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2529.40 an ounce.

Iron ore is 1.1 per cent lower at US$92.25 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 2.2 per cent fall.

One Australian dollar is buying 67.28 US cents.

Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?