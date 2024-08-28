ASX closes flat as Woolworths reports results

The Australian share market closed flat on Wednesday, with consumer staples offsetting losses in commodity stocks. Woolworths' strong earnings boosted the consumer staples sector, while lower iron ore and uranium prices weighed on mining and energy stocks. Despite a mixed trading session, investors were generally optimistic about the market's overall direction, with several companies reporting positive financial results.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 13 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 0.5 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of 14 points.The SPI futures are up 3 points.The best-performing sector was Consumer Staples, up 1.4 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Energy, down 1.41 per cent.The best-performing large cap was ResMed, closing 5.57 per cent higher at $35.45. It was followed by shares in Worleyand Lynas Rare EarthsThe worst-performing large cap was Telix Pharmaceuticals, closing 5.91 per cent lower at $18.79. It was followed by shares in Ramsay Health Careand Spark New ZealandJapan's Nikkei has gained 0.22 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.97 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.16 per cent.Gold is trading at US$2,541.20 an ounce.Iron ore is 1 per cent higher at US$101.10 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.13 per cent rise.Light crude is trading $0.02 higher at US$75.55 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 67.83 US cents.