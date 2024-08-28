Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ) FY24 financial results Company Presentations by Finance News Network August 28, 2024 12:55 PM Email Alerts for: ASX:SEQ Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) CEO and Managing Director Garry Crole and CFO and COO Lizzie Tan discuss the group's financial results for the year ended 30 June 2024.Highlights include:Revenue $124.6m, up 26 per cent on PCPOperating profit $8.7m, up 88 per cent on PCPNPAT $24m, up 1,012 per cent on PCPOperating cashflow $4.8m, up 69 per cent on PCPDividend 7 cents per share fully franked, up 49 per cent on PCPNet cash $16.8m, up 79 per cent on PCP