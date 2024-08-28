Higher iron ore prices boost Fortescue revenue

A slightly higher average price for 2023-24 helped Fortescueoffset a dip in exports, resulting in a solid rise in earnings and a higher dividend for the year to June.However, according to some analysts, the actual result fell short of overly optimistic estimates, despite being the third highest in the company's history.Fortescue reported a net profit increase of 18% to US$5.68 billion ($8.4 billion) for the year to June, which was lower than analyst estimates of around $6.11 billion.Underlying earnings rose 7% to US$10.70 billion, while revenue increased 8% to US$18.22 billion, driven by higher prices. The company's average price was US$103 a tonne, up from US$95 a tonne in 2022-23.The company will pay a final dividend of 89 Australian cents per share, down from $1.00 a year ago. However, the total dividend is higher at $1.97 per share compared to the $1.75 paid in 2022-23.Chair Andrew Forrest receives approximately 36% of the dividends.Australia's third-largest iron ore exporter stated that the 8% increase in average realised price contributed to higher revenue, although this was partially offset by the group falling short of its full-year shipment guidance. Cash costs increased by 4%, reflecting higher labour and other costs.The company has projected shipments of 190 to 200 million tonnes in FY25, a slight improvement over the 192 million tonnes shipped in FY24. Its cash cost for hematite production is expected to be between US$18.50 and US$19.75 per tonne, up from US$18.24 in FY24.