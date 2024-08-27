Lower oil prices hit Woodside

Company News

by Glenn Dyer August 27, 2024 03:28 PM

Lower oil and gas prices saw Woodside Energy (ASX:WDS) report a 14% drop in underlying after tax net profit to $US1,632 million, down 14% on the corresponding period in 2023.

That was struck on a 19% slide in revenues to $5.988 billion for the half year.

Directors cut the fully franked interim dividend to 69 US cents per share.

That was a high 80% payout ratio of underlying net profit after tax but it was down 14% from the 80 US cents a share paid in the year ago period.

CEO Meg O’Neill said in a statement on Tuesday that the results demonstrate how Woodside high performing base business continues to deliver strong dividends to shareholders while laying a foundation for future success.

Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?