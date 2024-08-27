Lower oil prices hit Woodside

Lower oil and gas prices saw Woodside Energyreport a 14% drop in underlying after tax net profit to $US1,632 million, down 14% on the corresponding period in 2023.That was struck on a 19% slide in revenues to $5.988 billion for the half year.Directors cut the fully franked interim dividend to 69 US cents per share.That was a high 80% payout ratio of underlying net profit after tax but it was down 14% from the 80 US cents a share paid in the year ago period.CEO Meg O’Neill said in a statement on Tuesday that the results demonstrate how Woodside high performing base business continues to deliver strong dividends to shareholders while laying a foundation for future success.