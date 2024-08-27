BHP reports record iron ore output, but reduces dividend

BHPhas reduced its final dividend to 74 US cents per share from the previous year's final dividend of 80 US cents, following a slight increase in operating profit for the year ending June.This brings the total annual dividends to $US1.46 per share, a significant decrease from the $US1.70 per share paid the year before.BHP Group reported a 2% rise in its annual underlying profit on Tuesday, as stronger iron ore and copper operations offset weaker coal prices.Underlying attributable profit for the year ended June 30 reached $US13.66 billion, exceeding market expectations of around $US13.26 billion and the previous year's profit of $US13.42 billion.The world's largest listed miner attributed its profit growth to a second consecutive year of record iron ore output and consistent average realised prices for this essential steelmaking commodity. Iron ore prices averaged $US101.60 per tonne, as previously disclosed in the company's production and sales report in July.