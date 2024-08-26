Uranium crunch looms as Kazatomprom cuts production

Kazatomprom, the world’s largest uranium producer, has significantly lowered its production target for 2025 due to project delays and shortages of sulphuric acid, raising concerns about a potential supply crunch for the crucial fuel used in nuclear power.The Kazakh company, responsible for about 20% of the global uranium supply, has cut its production forecast for next year by 17%, setting a new range of 25,000 to 26,500 tonnes of yellowcake.This reduction is expected to drive up uranium prices, which, while having eased from a 16-year high of over $100 per pound earlier this year, still remain elevated at over $80 per pound, according to pricing data provider UxC.Meirzhan Yussupov, CEO of Kazatomprom, explained that “the uncertainty around sulphuric acid supplies for 2025 and delays in construction at newly developed deposits have necessitated a reassessment of our 2025 plans.”Nuclear power has experienced a resurgence following the global energy crisis triggered by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but uranium supplies have struggled to keep pace with the increased demand after a decade of underinvestment in new production.“This is a structural issue—they cannot ramp up,” said Nick Lawson, CEO of Ocean Wall, an investment firm optimistic about uranium. “It’s not just the West that will view this as a problem; Russia and China will also see it as a challenge for their new nuclear power plants.”Utilities, which maintain large uranium stockpiles to fuel their reactors, are prepared to pay nearly any price to secure the necessary fuel, creating conditions for potentially volatile price surges in yellowcake.Per Jander, director of nuclear fuel at WMC, a trading firm, noted that Kazatomprom’s production downgrade “should be a cause for concern for Western utilities.”He also pointed to the growing geopolitical closeness between Russia and Kazakhstan as a potential issue.Analysts at Canaccord Genuity expect Kazatomprom to produce around 23,000 tonnes in 2025, suggesting a tight market next year.They also noted that the company likely set a higher target “to stay in the government’s good graces,” given the need to meet output levels specified in subsoil use agreements with the Kazakh government. Kazatomprom has requested the government to lower the targeted output volumes in its agreements, especially at Budenovskoye, one of its new uranium mines, where production is expected to fall below the 80% threshold over the next two years. Similar requests have been made for other sites.Despite earlier warnings in February about potential production cuts, Kazatomprom’s uranium inventories are at their lowest level ever, down 31% from the previous year to 4,142 tonnes, according to Canaccord Genuity.The shortage of sulphuric acid, essential for extracting uranium from deposits, has been exacerbated by delays in constructing new acid plants, competition from the fertilizer industry, and trade restrictions in Kazakhstan.Shares of rival uranium producers Cameco and NexGen Energy surged by 7% and 11%, respectively, on Friday, driven by expectations of higher uranium prices and increased demand from utilities seeking alternative supplies.Adding to market uncertainty is Russia’s dominant role in the conversion and enrichment of raw uranium into nuclear fuel, where it controls nearly 50% of global enrichment capacity.Kazatomprom has also faced internal challenges, including a wave of executive departures. 