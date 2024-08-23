Winston's Weekly: Contrasting performances from Charter Hall & Dexus

This week's edition of Winston's Weekly offers an in-depth look at the latest developments in property and financial markets. Hosted by Paul Sanger, with insights from Winston, the discussion covers the ongoing rally in U.S. equity markets, potential rate cuts, and the current state of the Australian property market. The episode also examines key earnings reports, highlighting the contrasting performances of major players like Dexus and Charter Hall.Disclaimer: This information is General Advice only and does not take into account your individual objectives, financial situation, or needs. You should consider whether the advice is appropriate to your personal circumstances. It is recommended that you consult your own financial advisor before making any decisions regarding any information, strategies or products mentioned. Additionally, please note that Sequoia Financial Group, the parent company of Finance News Network, owns an interest in Euree Asset Management.