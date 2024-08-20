Proposed 7-Eleven buyout faces antitrust hurdles

A potential takeover of 7-Eleven's parent company, Seven & i Holdings Co., by Canadian retail giant Alimentation Couche-Tard, is likely to face significant antitrust scrutiny, particularly in the United States, according to a retail analyst.Bryan Gildenberg, managing director at Retail Cities, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" that the merger of 7-Eleven and Circle K, the two largest convenience store chains in the U.S., would likely require divestments to address regulatory concerns.The proposed deal, which would create a global convenience store behemoth, is expected to attract close attention from antitrust regulators in both the U.S. and Japan. If approved, it would be the largest-ever foreign takeover of a Japanese company.Gildenberg noted that the overlap between 7-Eleven and Circle K stores in states like Florida and Texas could pose significant antitrust risks. To address these concerns, Couche-Tard may need to divest certain assets or geographic regions to gain regulatory approval.Despite the challenges, Gildenberg believes that the potential benefits of the merger for Couche-Tard are significant. The acquisition would provide the Canadian company with access to the lucrative Japanese market, which is one of the largest in the world but remains relatively untapped by foreign retailers.The deal could also offer synergies between the two companies, such as opportunities to share best practices in operations, marketing, and product development. Additionally, the combined entity could have greater bargaining power with suppliers, potentially leading to lower costs and improved margins.However, the antitrust hurdles are substantial, and the outcome of the deal remains uncertain. Regulators will carefully examine the potential impact of the merger on competition, consumer prices, and innovation in the convenience store industry.As the deal unfolds, investors and regulators will be closely watching to see how Couche-Tard navigates the antitrust challenges and whether the potential benefits outweigh the risks.