Reliance Worldwide struggles amidst soft market

Global plumbing products group, Reliance Worldwide, reported the same weak results on Tuesday as its Australian-focused rivals, GWA and Reece, did on Monday.Both local companies managed a small rise in dividends, but Brisbane-based RWC has again taken the unusual step of making a major change to the structure of its dividend with the aim of minimising the lack of Australian earnings and franking credits.RWC said net sales for the year edged up to $US1.25 billion, from $US1.24 billion for 2022-23. That included a small contribution from the $130 million acquisition of Holman Industries, which settled in March.RWC said that without the contribution from Holman, the 0.2% rise in sales became a fall of 2.4%. There will obviously be a larger contribution this year.Statutory net earnings, though, weakened to $US110.6 million, down 21%. On an adjusted basis (ignoring one-offs), earnings dipped 5.7% to $US149.6 million after adjusted EBITDA came in at $US274.6 million, steady on a year earlier, while EBIT fell 3.4% to $US214.5 million.Directors said that for the six months to December, they expect group external sales to be broadly flat, within a range of up or down by low single-digit percentage points, excluding the impact of Holman and Supply Smart.The company will pay a final of 5 US cents a share, but that will again be split evenly between a cash dividend and a share buy-back, reflecting the company’s robust financial strategy. (The interim at the start of this year was split in the same way.)The company explained that the 5 cents a share will comprise "an unfranked final cash dividend of US2.5 cents per share and the undertaking of an on-market share buy-back for US$19.6 million (equivalent in total to US2.5 cents per share).""This is in line with the revised distribution policy announced in February 2024, with the total distribution amount for a period allocated approximately 50 percent to a cash dividend and 50 percent to on-market share buy-backs."The lack of franking means the company’s earnings in the US and elsewhere outside Australia are now greater than in Australia - in fact, the company says Australia now accounts for only 10% of earnings.Despite the change, investors haven’t abandoned the company, with the share price up more than 8% yesterday.