A2 Milk shares plunge on weak outlook

A day after seeing its shares rise nicely on the peace pact with Synlait, its once key supplier, a2 Milksaw its shares sold off heavily on Monday after reality hit in the form of a moderately OK 2023-24 results but weak outlook.The company saw its share fall more than 18% yesterday despite the modest 8% improvement in profit to $NZ168 million.Earnings and margins lifted in line with the market’s forecast, with a solid rise in sales into the key Chinese market, but investors were more worried about the company’s unconvincing outlook.The revenue growth of 5.2% to $NZ1.675 billion was driven by increased sales in China (+14.1%) and the US (+8.2%), but sales in the key home markets of Australia and NZ slumped 14.6% in total, which was a negative.The company said infant formula sales grew 4.6% over the year to June 30, despite a 10.7% fall in the overall Chinese market, which is facing a growing population decline and falling birth rates.The company’s top money-making segment, China and other Asia, saw revenue of $NZ1.14 billion, up 14.1%, while China label IMF sales jumped 9.5% to $NZ612.3 million.Analysts said the outcome in China as solid, but said the guidance was below what the market expected.But the company took a conservative route in the outlook in forecasting single digit growth in EBITDA for 2024-25 (2023-24 EBITDA was up 6.9%) when the market was looking at 15% growth – so the shares fell off the back of the truck.“China IMF market conditions remain challenging and the Company expects a further market value decline in FY25,” the company explained in its outlook.“At this stage, the Company is expecting mid single-digit revenue growth in FY25 versus FY24, with growth affected by IMF supply constraints which are expected to be resolved in 1H25.FY25 gross margin (% of sales) is expected to be broadly similar to FY24 (45.8%), with 1H25 down (impacted by airfreight) and 2H25 up compared to prior year.‘An increase in brand investment is planned for FY25 with a similar reinvestment rate (% of sales), and Administrative & Other expenses are expected to be similar to down compared to FY24 (% of sales).“The Company expects EBITDA margin (% of revenue) to be broadly similar to FY24 (14%), with 1H25 down and 2H25 up compared with prior year.And “operational cash conversion is expected to be less than 100% impacted by the settlement of Synlait FY24 payments withheld in accordance with contractual arrangements and a reduction in purchase order deposit payment terms going forward.”So there are a few shoals hidden in that guarded outlook which helps explain the sharp fall in the value of the shares on Monday.