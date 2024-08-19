BlueScope warns of tough times despite hefty dividend

Weakening steel market: A downturn in the global steel market, particularly in Asia, has led to lower steel prices and increased raw material costs.

Economic challenges: Rising inflation, especially electricity costs, is adding pressure to BlueScope's operations.

Soft Australian market: Declining building and construction activity in Australia has impacted domestic demand for steel.

Despite these headwinds, BlueScope has opted to reward shareholders with a higher dividend, a move that has surprised many market observers. The company argues that it is important to maintain a balance between short-term performance and long-term growth investments.

