US retail sales surprise on the upside

After June's dip, many analysts and economists were worried that US retailing was slowing to a crawl and trimmed their estimates for July sales to a modest 0.3% rise.In fact, that was too modest. US retail sales rose a strong 1% in July, considerably more than anyone had expected and much better than the downwardly revised fall of 0.2% in June (unchanged at first report).The July increase was the largest in nearly two years and, combined with Walmart's figures, should have eased investor concerns over a slowdown in consumer spending.But even as this data was emerging, along with a much stronger lift in second-quarter sales and earnings from the giant Walmart, a couple of economists called for the Fed to cut its key rate by 0.5% next month to help the economy avoid a recession.The Fed will likely cut rates next month—the retail sales data supports the idea, but it also suggests that a second cut will be deep into 2025.Household consumption is the backbone of the American economy (and most advanced economies, even China's). The retail sales data shows it remains solid, despite a slowing job market, elevated interest rates, and still-high but moderating inflation.Sales were up 2.4% from a year ago, slightly stronger than the 2.2% gain in the year to June.The automotive sector was responsible for much of the spending jump last month. Sales rose over 3%—about as much as sales fell in June when a cyberattack froze operations for many car dealers.But consumers spread their dollars around, increasing spending at electronics shops (+2%), supermarkets (+1%), and building material stores (+1%).Sales fell most in the catch-all category for miscellaneous stores (-2%) and sporting goods retailers (-1%).And the so-called "control" group that excludes autos (as well as gas and building materials) rose at a solid pace: 0.3% in July, after a 0.9% gain the previous month.Economists watch this narrower cut of the retail sales data since it feeds into the consumer spending category of the all-important GDP report. That means the third quarter's household consumption momentum has started strongly.Raymond James chief economist Eugenio Alemán wrote in a note, "The market overreaction several weeks ago is not supported by economic conditions from the largest sector of the economy, the U.S. consumer."