ASX up 0.16% near noon: Aussie wage growth steady

Australian wage growth unexpectedly remained stagnant at 0.8% in the June quarter, falling short of predicted increases, while the annual pace also held steady at 4.1%.At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.16 per cent higher at 7,826.40.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 3 points.The best-performing sector is REITs, up 1.14 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Health Care, down 2.62 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Northern Star Resources, trading 2.99 per cent higher at $14.48. It is followed by shares in JB Hi-Fiand Newmont CorporationThe worst-performing large cap is SEEK, trading 7.37 per cent lower at $20.50. It is followed by shares in Netwealth Groupand Pilbara MineralsGold is trading at US$2502.30 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.5 per cent lower at US$98.85 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.49 per cent rise.One Australian dollar is buying 65.91 US cents.