ASX up 0.16% near noon: Aussie wage growth steady

by Peter Milios August 13, 2024 11:42 AM

Australian wage growth unexpectedly remained stagnant at 0.8% in the June quarter, falling short of predicted increases, while the annual pace also held steady at 4.1%.

At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.16 per cent higher at 7,826.40.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 3 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is REITs, up 1.14 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Health Care, down 2.62 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST), trading 2.99 per cent higher at $14.48. It is followed by shares in JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH) and Newmont Corporation (ASX:NEM).

The worst-performing large cap is SEEK (ASX:SEK), trading 7.37 per cent lower at $20.50. It is followed by shares in Netwealth Group (ASX:NWL) and Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2502.30 an ounce.

Iron ore is 0.5 per cent lower at US$98.85 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.49 per cent rise.

One Australian dollar is buying 65.91 US cents.

