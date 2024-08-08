Myer profit down nearly 30%

Department store retailer Myerhas warned it will report a significant fall in profit for the year to July 31.The retailer told the ASX in an update on Thursday that net profit after tax will be down close to 30%, despite only a small dip in sales to around $3.2 billion for the 12 months.Myer said it expected net profit after tax for the 2023-24 year to come in between $50 million and $54 million, down 28% from the $71.1 million reported for 2022-23.The retailer attributed the weaker result to sales of around $3.266 billion, down 2.9%, primarily due to the closure of Myer stores in Brisbane city and Frankston in Melbourne.Despite this, Myer reported that second-half sales performed well in the tough trading conditions, growing 0.8% on a comparable store basis compared to a year ago. Full-year sales also grew 0.4% from 2022-23.However, the lower profit reflects the challenging consumer and trading environment, inflationary cost pressures, and the underperformance of three Myer Specialty Brands (sass & bide, Marcs, and David Lawrence) due to weak trading conditions and additional discounting.Myer stated that the underperformance of these brands is expected to account for approximately half of the year-on-year decline in net profit after tax (i.e., around $10 to $12 million).The retailer also dismissed concerns about overstocks, stating that total group inventory is expected to remain consistent due to tight inventory management and a focus on newness.Additionally, Myer confirmed that the previously announced strategic review and exploration of a potential combination with Premier Investments’ Apparel Brands is ongoing, with an update expected in October.Executive chair, Olivia Wirth, said in the release that the chain had a solid second half, demonstrating resilience in the face of a difficult trading environment for Myer and the wider retail sector. She emphasized the impact of the Brisbane CBD store closure and the underperformance of the sass & bide, Marcs, and David Lawrence brands.