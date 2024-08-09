The Last Word: Episode 4

This week on The Last Word, Winston Sammut and Chris Gosling delve into the tumultuous market conditions triggered by interest rate uncertainty and the fallout from the US Federal Reserve's decision. They also discuss the ongoing battle between the Australian government and the Reserve Bank, the implications of a potential early election, and the surprising twists and turns in the US presidential race. With a touch of sports commentary, the duo wraps up the week's events with a focus on Australia's Olympic triumph.