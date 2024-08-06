Stocks of the Hour: HighCom, Grand Gulf Energy, Sunstone Metals

HighComhas received a new $2.5m ballistic product order from a military customer. The customer has issued the purchase order, and it will be delivered during H1 FY25. Shares are trading 39.29 per cent higher at 19.5 cents.Grand Gulf Energyhas announced that a drill permit has been secured for the Red Helium project, specifically the Jesse-3 well. Jesse-3 will test deeper pay below the Leadville primary target by casing and perforating the entire basinal stratigraphic section. Shares in Grand Gulf Energy are trading 25 per cent higher at 0.5 cents.Sunstone Metalshas announced that high-grade drill results have continued to expand the size of the Limon discovery in southern Ecuador. The latest assays extend the Central Shoot mineralisation vertically above and below previous drilling and define new mineralised areas immediately south of the Central Shoot. Shares are trading 12.5 per cent higher at 0.9 cents.