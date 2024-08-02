ASX down 1.94% near noon: All sectors in red

Australian shares plummeted on Friday, mirroring a sharp decline on Wall Street driven by concerns over the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance. At 11.40am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 1.94 per cent lower at 7,956.90, with all sectors experiencing losses, led by technology and real estate. Despite the downturn, the index is still on track for a positive week, reflecting recent strong performance.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 171 points.All sectors are in the red. The sector with the fewest losses is Utilities, down 0.8 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 2.38 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation, trading 1.31 per cent higher at $30.17. It is followed by shares in ResMedand Newmont CorporationThe worst-performing large cap is Pilbara Minerals, trading 5.56 per cent lower at $2.89. It is followed by shares in BlueScope Steeland JB Hi-FiGold is trading at US$2486.20 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.3 per cent higher at US$102.30 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.2 per cent fall.One Australian dollar is buying 65.06 US cents.