Iron ore slumps again

Company News

by Glenn Dyer July 31, 2024 08:03 AM


It was a rough day for iron ore companies on Wednesday. After the unsettling sale of $1.9 billion worth of Fortescue (ASX:FMG) shares, global prices dipped below the US$100 a tonne mark for the second time in a week.

On the SGX trading platform, prices ended Tuesday at US$99.30 a tonne for 62% Fe fines, down from US$101.90 the previous day and lower than the US$99.70 a tonne hit last Thursday at the close.

Tuesday's session low of US$98 a tonne was the lowest point since early April.

Fortescue shares plummeted 10% on Tuesday, reaching their lowest level since November 2022. This followed a massive US investor's offloading of nearly $2 billion worth of stock on Monday night.

The seller was identified as Los Angeles-based financial manager, Capital Group, which dumped its Fortescue stake at A$18.55 per share, a discount of almost 9% on the stock's Monday closing price. The shares closed Tuesday at A$18.28.

This was the second time in just over a month that Capital has sold Fortescue shares. It offloaded nearly 32 million shares (valued at $713 million) on June 14, reducing its holding below the 5% disclosure level.

A shareholder notice should be filed with the ASX shortly, assuming JPMorgan has successfully sold the shares acquired from Capital.

Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?