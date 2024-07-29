ASX up 0.85% near noon: All sectors in black

Local sharemarkets are poised for heightened volatility this week as investors grapple with a confluence of economic uncertainties. The release of Australia's June quarter inflation data on Wednesday will be a pivotal moment, with the potential to significantly influence the Reserve Bank's monetary policy stance. Market participants are on edge as consensus expectations suggest a robust inflation print, increasing the likelihood of another interest rate hike.At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.85 per cent higher at 7,988.60.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 72 points.All sectors are in the black. The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 1.43 per cent. The sector with the fewest gains is REITs, up 0.45 per cent.The best-performing large cap is James Hardie Industries plc, trading 3.18 per cent higher at $54.12. It is followed by shares in Northern Star Resourcesand QBE Insurance GroupThe worst-performing large cap is Mercury NZ, trading 4.09 per cent lower at $6.09. It is followed by shares in ResMedand Pilbara MineralsGold is trading at US$2442.30 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.3 per cent higher at US$101.95 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.1 per cent fall.One Australian dollar is buying 65.65 US cents.